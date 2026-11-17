CALGARY — Visitors to some of the world’s biggest websites were targeted with malicious code designed to steal cryptocurrency, capture credit card details and infect iPhones, according to a cybersecurity researcher.Reuters reported that researcher Scott Helme identified malicious JavaScript delivered through website optimization platform Optimizely to the websites of 178 organizations. Those affected included Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA.The scripts attempted to swap cryptocurrency payment addresses for an attacker’s wallet address, capture card numbers as customers entered payment information, steal cookies and screenshots, and deliver exploit code to devices running Apple’s iOS.Helme said verified attacker transactions showed some cryptocurrency had been stolen. However, Reuters could not independently determine whether the malicious code worked in every case or establish the extent of any resulting breaches..Customers of multiple major US banks reporting widespread outages.Helme warned the attackers’ access gave them broad scope to target website visitors, with their capabilities largely limited by the code they could write.“Most of the malicious code has now been removed,” he wrote.Cybersecurity company Hudson Rock also said it found evidence the affected websites had delivered malicious code to visitors.Salesforce said it was investigating unauthorized changes to Optimizely scripts and had disabled them as a precaution.Equifax said it stopped using Optimizely after examining the issue and found no evidence its systems had been compromised.IKEA said it was working to determine whether the incident had affected its digital services or customers.