Hajdu says some unions support Bill C-39 as labour groups oppose strike powers

CALGARY — Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says she has spoken with unions that are comfortable with the Carney government’s proposed changes to federal strike rules, but she has not identified them amid public opposition from major labour organizations.“I’ve spoken with labour unions that are not upset,” Hajdu told reporters, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. She said those unions understood the proposed powers were intended for specific disputes and had urged the government not to “upset the apple cart.”Bill C-39 would amend Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code, which gives the labour minister authority to intervene in federally regulated labour disputes. The government says the bill would set out a clearer process for using that authority when a work stoppage has a significant adverse national impact. .Patty Hajdu challenged over claims Air Canada strike threatened medical shipments\n\n.Under the proposal, a special mediator would first report publicly on the dispute. If a strike or lockout had begun, the minister could then direct the Canada Industrial Relations Board to resume operations, extend an existing collective agreement temporarily or impose a binding way to settle outstanding issues.That explanation has not won over several prominent unions. The Canadian Union of Public Employees says its national executive board voted unanimously to defy the proposed strike limits if the bill passes without amendment.Unifor has also pledged to oppose the strike provisions. Its national president, Lana Payne, said the amendments would give the minister authority to override workers’ ability to strike.The union supports other parts of the bill, including protections for airport workers when service contracts change hands, but objects to the proposed intervention powers. Hajdu rejected the suggestion that all organized labour opposes the legislation. “I don’t think all labour is upset,” she told reporters.Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon said the bill faces a lengthy legislative process and that MPs will hear from its critics.He said the government took care to respect the constitutional right to strike while adding tools to help employers and unions resolve disputes.