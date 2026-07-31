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Halal meat market grows by almost $1 billion in a decade, sparking transparency questions

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Halal
Sylvian Charlebois
Food Professor
halal meat market
halal meat market Canada
halal meat market grows by almost $1 bil in decade
Canadian meat
Canadian meat market
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Western Standard
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