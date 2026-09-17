Half of British Columbians feel politically homeless as NDP holds four-point lead

Half of British Columbians say they do not have a provincial political party they can enthusiastically support, even as the governing NDP maintains a four-point advantage over the BC Conservatives in voting intentions, according to a new Angus Reid Institute poll.The survey found 51% of respondents agreed they “feel like a political orphan” without a party they are eager to support. That included 41% of people who voted BC NDP in 2024 and 55% of past BC Conservative voters.The findings come as Premier David Eby has fuelled speculation about a possible early election by saying his party needs to be “election ready.”If an election were held, the poll found 41% of decided and leaning voters would support the BC NDP compared with 37% for the BC Conservatives.British Columbians were divided over whether another political party is needed. Forty-two % said another option is “much needed,” while 40% said adding another party would create more uncertainty.Among past NDP voters, 46% said another political party is needed, compared with 37% of those who voted Conservative in the 2024 provincial election.Eby’s approval rating has climbed to 41% after falling to 31% three months earlier. However, respondents remained more critical than supportive of the NDP government's performance.Forty-seven precent said the NDP is doing a poor job governing British Columbia, compared with 39% who rated its performance positively.Views on the province's future were more closely divided, with 53% describing themselves as pessimistic and 47% optimistic.The Angus Reid Institute also asked respondents about the prospect of another NDP majority government.Sixteen % described an NDP majority following the next election as the “best possible outcome,” while another 29% said it would be better than the alternatives. Fourteen % called it a bad outcome and 23% described it as the worst possible result..The survey also found divisions among previous BC Conservative voters over party leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay. Thirty-nine % of those who supported the Conservatives in 2024 said Findlay should resign, while 31% said she should remain leader and 29% were unsure.Half of respondents, 52%, described the BC Conservatives as “too far to the right politically.” That view was shared by 19% of the party's 2024 voters and 58% of respondents who voted for neither the NDP nor Conservatives.The poll found 50% of British Columbians believe it is time for a change in government, compared with 34% who disagree.Among those opposed to a change, 42% said it was because they supported the NDP government, while 46% said they did not want the BC Conservatives to form government.