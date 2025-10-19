News

Half of Canadians say restoring ties with India was right move despite lingering caution

Anita Anand
Anita Anand Screenshot/CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Angus Reid
Anita Anand
India
Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news