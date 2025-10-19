Half of Canadians say restoring ties with India was right move despite lingering caution

Canadians are cautiously supportive of renewed diplomatic relations with India, according to a new survey, as Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand prepares for her first ministerial trip to the country in two years.The Angus Reid Institute, in partnership with the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, found 51% of Canadians say restoring ties was the “right move,” compared with 22% who said it was wrong. Relations were frozen at the end of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tenure after he alleged India’s involvement in the 2023 killing of a Canadian Sikh activist.Despite backing for reconnection, many Canadians remain wary. .A majority (54%) hold unfavourable views of India, and 59% say Canada should approach the country with caution (35%) or view it as a potential threat (23%).Economic concerns appear to be reshaping public priorities. Canadians are divided on what should matter most in the relationship: 52% prioritize the rule of law, while 48% emphasise trade opportunities. Last year, 62% prioritized rule of law and just 38% focused on trade.Views on India as a trade partner are also split, with 38% saying it is “as good a trade partner as any” and 34% saying Canada should avoid doing business with the country. Before Trudeau’s allegations in 2023, Canadians were roughly evenly split between favourable (44%) and unfavourable (43%) views of India; today, unfavourable views are the majority.The poll comes as Anand travels to India to continue thawing relations while balancing trade ambitions and public caution.