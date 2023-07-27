Ben Bankas

Canadian comedian Ben Bankas apologized to Halifax after “the woke hordes of blue haired childless blobs have sent a few emails and Alderney Hall had cancelled my Sept. 16th show.” 

“Will have a new venue soon,” tweeted Bankas on Wednesday. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Big10-4
Big10-4

Let me get this straight...........if you protest a drag queen show, bylaws are created to stop the protests, but a few emails gets a comedians show cancelled?

