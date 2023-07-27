Canadian comedian Ben Bankas apologized to Halifax after “the woke hordes of blue haired childless blobs have sent a few emails and Alderney Hall had cancelled my Sept. 16th show.”
“Will have a new venue soon,” tweeted Bankas on Wednesday.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Canadian comedian Ben Bankas apologized to Halifax after “the woke hordes of blue haired childless blobs have sent a few emails and Alderney Hall had cancelled my Sept. 16th show.”
“Will have a new venue soon,” tweeted Bankas on Wednesday.
Halifax I’m sorry but the woke hordes of blue haired childless blobs have sent a few emails and Alderney Hall had cancelled my Sep 16th show. Will have a new venue soon. pic.twitter.com/TdLUs0a0Qj— Ben Bankas (@BenBankas) July 26, 2023
An Alderney Landing Theatre employee sent an email to Bankas saying an influx of negative feedback from community members motivated it to cancel his booking.
“As a community cultural centre, we have a responsibility to be cognizant of public feedback,” said the employee.
“Due to the amount of negative feedback we have received in the past day, we have no choice but to cancel your booking.”
The employee said Alderney Landing was “sincerely sorry and will give you a full refund on your credit card of $393 plus refund the tickets that have been purchased.”
He added he should contact another employee about taking his tickets off sale.
American comedian Owen Benjamin said Bankas should crowdfund land and have shows on it.
“Make sure you have no debt or the banks will f*ck you too,” said Benjamin.
“Private warehouses without debt owned by supporters also works.”
Crowd fund land and have shows on it. Make sure you have no debt or the banks will fuck you too. Private warehouses without debt owned by supporters also works. So do barns. Hope that helps. They’re gonna keep going. I once had 7 theaters cancel in a week. It’s coordinated. Get…— Owen Benjamin 🐻 (@OwenBenjamin) July 26, 2023
Too Close to Call founder Bryan Breguet condemned Alderney Landing for cancelling the show.
“It's truly pathetic how many venues are cancelling the shows of this comedian,” said Breguet.
It's truly pathetic how many venues are cancelling the shows of this comedian https://t.co/dWbz4PcKQq— Bryan Breguet (@2closetocall) July 27, 2023
Paradise Theatre in Toronto scrapped a show Bankas was going to hold in August because his remarks could offend people.
“So this happened lol,” he said.
“Show is still happening at the Royal Comedy Theatre across the street.”
Fringe Theatre in Edmonton blocked Bankas from doing a show in March because it said his jokes are offensive.
“Wokeness strikes again,” he said.
“Contract was signed January 18th but they are only cancelling March 3rd.”
Wokeness strikes again. My show in Edmonton has been cancelled even though we had almost sold out their venue. Contract was signed January 18th but they are only cancelling March 3rd. Tickets still available https://t.co/r2zuYCtE5N @jordanbpeterson @GadSaad pic.twitter.com/JLSKXBnr51— Ben Bankas (@BenBankas) March 3, 2023
Alderney Landing could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
Let me get this straight...........if you protest a drag queen show, bylaws are created to stop the protests, but a few emails gets a comedians show cancelled?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.