Hamas supporters plan ‘300+ Days of Rage’ march on Ottawa

Hamas supporters citing “300 Days of Rage” since the October 7 terror attacks on Israel will be marching to Parliament Hill in Ottawa August 10 demanding what they call “justice” for terrorists. .The “National March on Ottawa” follows a weekend of Hamas protesters rioting in Toronto. The heightened agitation follows last week’s assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. .“For over 300 days we have been taking our demands to the streets, we have been rallying with rage, demanding change and justice yet our government continues to send millions of dollars to fund the genocide of the Palestinian People in Gaza,” wrote ottawa4.palestine on Instagram. The group has organized round-trip transportation from Mississauga to Wellington St., Ottawa through Simpletix for “300+ Days of Rage, Ottawa, on August 10, 2024,” rally, which begins at 2 p.m.. Bus fare for the day costs $67.88.“Details regarding buses from Montreal and Toronto will be announced soon,” wrote the group on Instagram. "Enough is enough.".In January 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Canadians heading to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 mandates as a “fringe minority” that “holds unacceptable views.” So far the prime minister has not commented on rioters supporting Hamas terrorists. He did however Vancouver's Pride parade over the weekend, where he spoke about celebrating Canada's diversity.. Meanwhile in the UK, footage circulating on social media shows Hamas supporters shouting "allah akhbar" in the streets waving swords, hammers and axes, intimidating broadcast journalists and harassing British pubgoers.