News

Hamilton cadet captain still unable to walk after restaurant assault during poppy drive

Capt. Ken Kunkel says he is paralyzed from the waist down and describes being slammed into a pillar by Estela Quintanilla during the Nov. 1 confrontation
Capt. Ken Kunkel and his alleged attacker, Estela Quintanilla
Capt. Ken Kunkel and his alleged attacker, Estela QuintanillaComposition
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Ontario
Crime
Doug Ford
Public Safety
Hamilton
Assault
Cadets
Ken Kunkel
Estela Quintanilla