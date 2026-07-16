Hamilton council rejects data centre moratorium amid resident protests

TORONTO — Hamilton city council voted 10-6 on Wednesday against a one-year pause on new data centre projects, killing what could have been Canada’s first formal moratorium on the fast-growing facilities.The decision came after months of loud community pushback. Protesters gathered outside city hall — many under hazy skies from wildfire smoke — with signs reading “people over profits” and “dump the data centre.” Inside chambers, they chanted “the people united will never be defeated” before the debate wrapped up late in the meeting.Two big proposals have residents on edge. One is at the old Steelport industrial waterfront site, where Slate Asset Management and the Digital Research Alliance of Canada want to build a major AI compute facility — possibly tied to big U.S. tech players. The other would turn the former Hamilton Spectator building into a data centre and innovation hub linked to McMaster University.Opponents argue these facilities would place heavy demands on local resources. Data centres require enormous amounts of electricity for servers and cooling, as well as significant water for cooling systems. Residents and some councillors warned of strained power grids, higher utility bills for homeowners, noise pollution, excess heat output, and industrial-style development near residential areas or the harbour. They also criticized the lack of long-term local jobs and insufficient public consultation..Coun. Nrinder Nann, who supported the moratorium, said: “You cannot trade off human and environmental health for somebody else to make profit… We need to approach this new industry with new guardrails now, not later.”Mayor Andrea Horwath and most councillors voted it down. They argued a blanket pause could scare off investment, spark legal fights, and overlook potential research and economic upsides, especially for university-linked projects. Horwath said more study is needed but Hamilton should grab opportunities where it can.After the vote, one frustrated resident summed it up: “We’ve been very loud today and our councillors refused to listen to the people.”.Hamilton’s fight is far from isolated. Across Canada, residents are pushing back hard against the AI boom’s appetite for land, power and water. Protests have popped up in Vancouver and other cities over similar concerns: thirsty cooling systems during water shortages, grid strain driving up everyone’s bills, noise and heat affecting neighbourhoods, and big foreign tech firms reaping most of the benefits.A national day of action in late June drew crowds in multiple provinces. Some are calling for stronger rules or even a country-wide pause while governments figure out how to balance tech ambitions with real community costs. Data centres are essential for modern computing and AI, but their rapid rollout has left many municipalities playing catch-up with outdated zoning and little transparency.In Hamilton, the vote keeps the projects alive for now — but the loud public outcry ensures the debate over guardrails, resource use and who actually benefits is nowhere near over..Geoff Knight is Ontario Legislative Reporter of the Western Standardgknight@westernstandard.newsTwitter: @GeckoJCKnight