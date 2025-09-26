Hamilton faces legal fight over ban on home security cameras

A Hamilton homeowner is challenging city hall after being ordered to take down his outdoor security cameras under a controversial bylaw that critics say tramples basic rights.On August 15, Daniel Myles was told to remove all ten of his cameras under Hamilton’s Fortification Bylaw, which has banned any device capable of recording beyond a property line since 2010. The rule even captures doorbell cameras now common across the country.Myles said he installed the cameras to protect himself and his neighbours from crime, and the community has rallied behind him. Parishioners at Our Lady of All Souls Catholic Church credited his recordings with solving the 2020 murder of member Mario Bilich and with cutting down on local thefts. Police have requested his footage more than 40 times, with one officer describing it as “like gold” for securing convictions.The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has sent the city a warning letter calling the bylaw unconstitutional. Lawyer Hatim Kheir said it violates the Charter right to freedom of expression and goes far beyond what is necessary to protect privacy. “The reality is that almost everyone with a doorbell camera will be violating this excessive prohibition,” said Kheir. “The right to record should especially include public spaces like streets and sidewalks.”Myles said his cameras have already proven their worth. “My cameras are regularly used by police to fight crime including helping find justice for the Bilich family,” he said.The Justice Centre’s letter argues the bylaw has nothing to do with its stated goal of ensuring safe entry and exit from properties and is far too broad to be justified. City officials confirmed Hamilton is now reconsidering the rules..Due to a high level of spam content being posted, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.