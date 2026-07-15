Hamilton man facing over 130 charges of paying for, directing livestreams of child sexual abuse in Philippines

A Hamilton man has been charged with paying for, orchestrating, and directing child sexual abuse in the Philippines.Stephan Tolys, 42, has been charged with over 130 counts of a variety of child sexual abuse crimes, according to a statement released Wednesday from the Toronto Police Service (TPS).Tolys had initially been charged in March 2026 with six counts related to child sexual abuse, but a recent investigation conducted by the TPS and the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre found his history of abuse went far deeper than they had thought."Cases like this depend on strong partnerships and information-sharing between agencies around the world. When those partners come together, we can identify offenders, protect children, and hold people accountable,” said Insp. Keri Fernandes of the Toronto Police Sex Crimes Unit on the assistance they received from international partners in this investigation..The investigation found that Tolys had been sending money to an individual in the Philippines to facilitate the live-streaming of underage sexual abuse material for him. After searching his house, police say they found a "quantity" of child sexual abuse material in Tolys' Hamilton home.In their statement, TPS says that Tolys operated under an assortment of online personas with some usernames including Tupac10, Steve101, Steve-o, Jumpinjacks666, and Mightymann66. "Police are concerned there may be more victims and would like to speak with anyone who has been communicating with Tolys utilizing any of the usernames listed above," the statement from TPS reads. Tolys is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.