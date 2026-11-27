TORONTO — A Hamilton homeowner was assaulted and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after at least three suspects forced their way into his residence early Friday morning on Weathering Heights in upper Stoney Creek.Hamilton police said the man heard glass breaking on the main floor of the home at about 5:12 a.m. At least three people entered the residence, began damaging property, and assaulted him when he tried to intervene. The suspects fled in a dark-coloured sedan and were last seen travelling at high speed northbound on Centennial Parkway.Police are investigating whether Friday’s incident is connected to a similar home invasion on the same street on Nov. 11. In that earlier case, three suspects forced entry into a neighbouring residence shortly before 2 a.m., assaulted three occupants who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and fled in a black Honda Civic. No arrests have been reported in either case, and the motive for the Nov. 11 invasion remains unknown..Man shot and killed in Casa Loma-area home invasion identified as Michael Eckert, 39.Residents of the quiet neighbourhood have described themselves as shaken and are calling for an increased police presence after two violent home invasions within 16 days. Hamilton police have asked people in the area to review CCTV, doorbell, and dash-camera footage for any images of the suspects or the dark-coloured sedan involved in Friday’s incident.The incidents come amid a series of high-profile home invasions across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area in recent weeks, including the fatal shooting of Toronto musician Michael Eckert during a home invasion near Casa Loma on Wednesday and an earlier attack on a family in the Bridle Path neighbourhood.Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty Division 20 staff sergeant at 905-546-2963 or email cid20@hamiltonpolice.ca. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers..Bridle Path family identified in violent home invasion