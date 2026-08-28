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Hamilton police accused of political interference over Dominion Society conference

On the eve of the Dominion Society of Canada’s nationalist conference in Hamilton, Ontario, local police are facing accusations of political interference after releasing an announcement asking venues in the city to report any new bookings for the convention after its original venue backed out.
On the eve of the Dominion Society of Canada’s nationalist conference in Hamilton, Ontario, local police are facing accusations of political interference after releasing an announcement asking venues in the city to report any new bookings for the convention after its original venue backed out.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Cdnpoli
Andrea Horwath
Hamilton
Daniel Tyrie
Andrew Lawton
Cdnpol
Erin O'Toole
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
Hamilton Police Service
Dominion Society of Canada
wiretap media
martin sellner
aslam rana
B'nai Brith Canada
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Western Standard
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