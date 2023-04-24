The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) is holding a party restricted to non-white workers.
“Because nothing says ‘belonging’ like segregating events by skin colour,” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay in a Monday tweet.
The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board @HWDSB and its director @Director_HWDSB are holding a "celebration of belonging" for racialized staff. Because nothing says “belonging” like segregating events by skin colour. pic.twitter.com/WWnQPCaiE4— Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) April 24, 2023
Kay included a photo of an email to staff which started off with the HWDSB Equity Team acknowledging the date change for the event.
“On Tuesday, May 30, we will be holding a Celebration of Belonging for racialized staff at the Education Centre from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.,” said the Equity Team.
“This celebration will be an opportunity to connect and get to know other Racialized identifying staff over dinner and conversation.”
The Equity Team said employees will “collaborate on ways to promote and support inclusion and belonging at the HWDSB.”
There would be a meet and greet with HWDSB education director Sheryl Robinson Petrazzini. Dinner would be provided by catering company La Luna.
People were asked to respond by Friday. Since the event had been cancelled before, they were asked to resubmit their attendance for the new date.
“We look forward to meeting you at the Celebration of Belonging event,” said the Equity Team.
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) said on March 10 it would be hosting a career fair restricted to non-white people at the Education Centre on March 29.
“Our diverse student body needs and deserves to have role models who understand their lived experiences,” said the WRDSB.
We are hosting a job info fair for Indigenous, Black & racialized individuals on March 29 from 5-7pm at our Education Centre. Our diverse student body needs and deserves to have role models who understand their lived experiences. #WRDSBcareersTo register:https://t.co/cvq8b3gy1v— Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) March 10, 2023
The WRDSB linked to a press release, where it says research shows “students do better in terms of academic achievement and well-being when they see themselves reflected in their learning and in positions of leadership within the school system.”
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
When I was first an adult 23 years ago, there was a lot more inclusivity. I used to hang around a large variety of people. There's always been cultural themed events hosted by a particular heritage or by a member of a heritage group. But to have a school or school board host such an event is blatantly racist. My wife is of south east Asian heritage and I'm of eastern European heritage. We both see a lot more intentional instutionalized segregation than in past years. These ideas of having segregated parties for certain racial groups would have never been accepted 20 years ago. It's really bizarre that we've gone this far backwards as a society. Back then, we generally did not care about who is a part of what ethnic group. Everyone on the most part got along. This is purposeful to divide people and make us think that we're more different than we really are.
Its actually really sad. We were all for the anti-racism 20 years ago, and it's sickening to see people going in the opposite direction as some form of virtue signaling, thinking they are doing the right thing. Canada use to be the place that America envied because of how inclusive it was for EVERYONE. I dated girls from all different heritages in my teen years, and it was no big deal. I have friends from different heritages and we treat each other as FRIENDS. We don't think of division.
These people coming up with these bizarre events are divisive and sick. The right way is to include everyone, not to think that some people are more equal than others.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
When are they going to hold a party celebrating whites only?
Wouldn't that equitable?
