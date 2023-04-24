Hamilton board

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board 

 Courtesy Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) is holding a party restricted to non-white workers. 

“Because nothing says ‘belonging’ like segregating events by skin colour,” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay in a Monday tweet. 

(3) comments

terryc
terryc

When I was first an adult 23 years ago, there was a lot more inclusivity. I used to hang around a large variety of people. There's always been cultural themed events hosted by a particular heritage or by a member of a heritage group. But to have a school or school board host such an event is blatantly racist. My wife is of south east Asian heritage and I'm of eastern European heritage. We both see a lot more intentional instutionalized segregation than in past years. These ideas of having segregated parties for certain racial groups would have never been accepted 20 years ago. It's really bizarre that we've gone this far backwards as a society. Back then, we generally did not care about who is a part of what ethnic group. Everyone on the most part got along. This is purposeful to divide people and make us think that we're more different than we really are.

Its actually really sad. We were all for the anti-racism 20 years ago, and it's sickening to see people going in the opposite direction as some form of virtue signaling, thinking they are doing the right thing. Canada use to be the place that America envied because of how inclusive it was for EVERYONE. I dated girls from all different heritages in my teen years, and it was no big deal. I have friends from different heritages and we treat each other as FRIENDS. We don't think of division.

These people coming up with these bizarre events are divisive and sick. The right way is to include everyone, not to think that some people are more equal than others.

martina1
martina1

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

When are they going to hold a party celebrating whites only?

Wouldn't that equitable?

