Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The HWDSB started off the policy by saying everyone has a gender identity and expression, “and the goal of this procedure is to ensure that everyone’s names and pronouns are respected and that they are used and recorded in ways that affirm their identity.”
“It is the right of all students to be referred to by the name and pronouns that correspond to the gender with which they identify.”
“This standard is applicable for any student, regardless of age, and is true regardless of whether they have obtained a legal name change or legal change to their official sex designation.”
It said intentionally addressing a student by his or her incorrect name or pronouns “will be considered a form of discrimination and harassment and will not be tolerated.”
While it is understood inadvertent slips or honest mistakes might happen, it said the intentional, persistent refusal to use a student’s lived name or acknowledge his or her gender identity is unacceptable.
When a student’s legal name does not match his or her lived name, the preferred one will be used upon request.
In cases in which students four to 12 years old have requested a name or pronouns be used that correspond to the gender identity with which they identify and do not have parental consent for, the principal will discuss a safety plan and next steps with the school superintendent.
The policy requested teachers not use they/them pronouns for all students during report cards, as this is exclusionary of some genders and is not an inclusionary or affirming practice.
“Student safety is always the priority and educators must be cautious that they do not inadvertently communicate something to a parent/guardian/caregiver that may ‘out’ a student,” said the HWDSB.
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) in Ontario established a policy prohibiting parents from finding out if their children identify as a different gender at school in 2022.
“@TVDSB, who are responsible for the education of over 80k students, have guidelines that says school staff should never disclose a student's gender identity or trans status to a parent/guardian,” said Libs of TikTok.
.@TVDSB, who are responsible for the education of over 80k students, have guidelines that says school staff should never disclose a student's gender identity or trans status to a parent/guardian. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JsntCk6zRV
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
Parents, f you want to save your children, you better get involved and get involved now, go to board meetings, send emails, run for school trustee, or simply get your children out of this sick and demented school system. If you wait any longer, your children will be lost to these sick perverts.
Very very sick warped demented people in charge. Lefties are extremely dangerous people to be around kids and even more so when they have the authority to override science and parents. Wow there is so many sicko monsters in the leftie camp.
What is in the water out there???SMH
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.