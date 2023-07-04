Classroom space

A file photo of a classroom 

 Courtesy Ben Nelms/CBC

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) has created a policy requiring staff to use the names and pronouns students want them to. 

“The new HWDSB Gender policy has been opening the eyes of parents,” said Ontario parental rights activist Catherine Kronas in a tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Parents, f you want to save your children, you better get involved and get involved now, go to board meetings, send emails, run for school trustee, or simply get your children out of this sick and demented school system. If you wait any longer, your children will be lost to these sick perverts.

foslfarm
foslfarm

Very very sick warped demented people in charge. Lefties are extremely dangerous people to be around kids and even more so when they have the authority to override science and parents. Wow there is so many sicko monsters in the leftie camp.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

What is in the water out there???SMH

