TORONTO — The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board must pay $20,000 to teacher Kerry Lemieux after an arbitrator found a 2023 letter to parents about possible protests at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School discriminated against him and breached workplace safety rules.Arbitrator Mark Hart issued the Nov. 19 decision. It stems from a letter the school’s principal sent in August 2023 as Lemieux joined the staff. The note warned families of potential media interest and protests linked to an “experienced educator” whose gender expression had drawn public attention while teaching elsewhere.Lemieux, previously known as Kayla Lemieux, gained international headlines in 2022–23 while teaching shop at Oakville Trafalgar High School in the Halton District School Board. Photos showed the teacher wearing large prosthetic breasts, a blonde wig and tight clothing. The Halton board faced parent complaints, protests, bomb threats and political criticism before Lemieux left and joined Hamilton-Wentworth..Hart ruled the Hamilton letter effectively identified Lemieux and helped trigger the media frenzy that followed. He found the board’s actions discriminatory and a failure to protect the teacher’s workplace safety. The $20,000 award is compensation arising from the grievance.The original letter, obtained by media at the time, did not name Lemieux but referenced prior public attention over gender expression. It outlined security steps including locked exterior doors, intercom entry and advance notice for parent visits. The board said it was communicating early to ensure a smooth return and student safety. No immediate safety threats were cited.Lemieux has remained employed as a secondary teacher with the Hamilton-Wentworth board. Ontario Sunshine List data shows salary in the $122,000 range in recent years.