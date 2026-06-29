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Hamilton trans mayoral candidate caught using sock puppet while speaking at event

Scarlett Gillespie, Hamilton mayoral candidate
Scarlett Gillespie, Hamilton mayoral candidateInstagram screenshots
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Scarlett Gillespie
Hamilton trans mayoral candidate
Hamilton, Ontario
Hamilton mayoral candidate
Hamilton mayoral candidate sock puppet
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sock puppet
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