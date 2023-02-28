Han Dong
Liberal MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) yesterday said he welcomed an investigation of “insinuations” he kept secret contacts with Chinese Communist agents. Dong, the co-chair of the Canada-China Legislative Association, denied wrongdoing, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“I strongly reject the insinuations in media reporting that allege I have played a role in offshore interference in these processes and will defend myself vigorously against such inaccurate and irresponsible claims,” said Dong. There was “no indication of any irregularities or compliance issues regarding my candidacy or election,” he said.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Delby
Delby

Surely to goodness there has been time enough and then some to wipe any evidence. Of course it will pass inspection I have no doubt but my reasons for believing so are very different from Han Dong's I'm sure.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Will Trudeau appoint another uncle to investigate this too?

Canadian institutions are worthless and can’t be trusted to find sand in Egypt

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Dong welcomes a Trudeau led investigation.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Remember kids; a good Commie is a dead Commie.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

👍

