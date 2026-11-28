So, a clean sweep for Danielle Smith supporters at this weekend’s United Conservative Party AGM board elections. The premier can only be pleased.After all, it cannot have been the result that she would have assumed. But all eight of the so-called Unity Team of party functionaries and regional directors pledged to support her, won their positions. Nor was there any majority disloyalty on the floor. Disaffected separatists there undoubtedly were, but as some feared and the mainstream media hoped, they held their peace as Smith gave her keynote speech at the BMO Centre.To be sure, it was by the standards of past conventions, a subdued affair. That is, a perfectly well-composed speech by the premier, making the solid point that if the party didn’t hang together at the next election, Albertans would hang separately under the NDP government they would elect by default, was received with polite, scattered applause. There were standing ovations, but not everybody stood. And for a claimed 8,500 tickets sold, there were a lot of empty chairs. (How does that go? Did they walk in, vote for their board members and leave? An expensive gesture…)What we witnessed here was a family spat. The United Conservative Party likes to think of itself as a family. Well families, even healthy families, have their falling outs. So it was this weekend. There has been some unpleasantness, feelings are hurt, pride has been wounded and it was all a bit like a Thanksgiving dinner when somebody admitted they voted for Justin Trudeau. Or maybe Donald Trump. The guilty one sits with a frown while the others ask, “how could you?” People try to get through the evening; nobody is happy.It was like that. But it seems the party will get over it..Bismarck famously called politics “the art of the possible.” And I would suggest that it is not possible at this moment to reconcile the wishes of those party members who wanted Smith to lead Alberta out of Confederation, with the wishes of the rather large number of Albertans who wanted no part of it. It is not that we don’t understand their argument. There is much about the federal Liberal government that is odious. Its priorities are not Alberta priorities, or even good priorities for the country. The prime minister’s obvious penchant for control goes far beyond what is necessary for good government. His clear preference for Europe and China, his comfort with enormous debt and his deceptive language around immigration should make all Canadians suspicious. To anybody in Alberta already wanting to get out of Confederation, these are just further validations of the obvious. And there’s always the issue of equalization.So without endorsing the actions of irreconcilable malcontents or accommodating the slurs of the irretrievably crass, there remain solid reasons for sane Albertans to resist Ottawa. And to championing these the premier should return, without accepting the burden of satisfying extreme positions that even the Iron Chancellor would recognize as “not possible.”In the film “Lincoln,” Daniel Day Lewis portraying the president delivers a line Smith could use. Admonishing a critic who complained about the slow pace of emancipation, Lincoln pulls a compass from his waistcoast pocket and tells Thaddeus Stephens that it will always give him a true north, “but of the swamps and mountains that stand in his way, it has nothing to say.”The evidence of Smith’s speeches and her administration since October 2022 is that she has a true north — an Alberta that is stronger in every way – but there are swamps and mountains in our way.So today’s muted celebration of Alberta conservatism was a precursor to a busy year. In October next year then, things may well turn out a lot better than would suggest. In the next eleven months, I expect Smith will be more provincial premier than party leader. Time heals ill-feelings and a suite of strong, fiscally conservative policies to serve the interests of all Albertans — which is what she has always offered — will get the party there.And a pipeline? Great if it happens. And if not, expect to hear more about what a drag is Ottawa, upon Alberta from Smith herself.