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Hantavirus-infected ship refused permission to dock in Canary Islands, more cases confirmed

The hantavirus-striken MV Hondius remains at sea as the Canary Islands refuse the allow the ship to dock, more cases of the virus are confirmed
The cruise ship the MV Hondius
The cruise ship the MV Hondiusvesselfinder.com
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World Health Organization
Switzerland
Hantavirus
MV Hondius
Canary Islands
Spanish government
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