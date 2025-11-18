Harassment probe leads to five-year suspension of Alberta Soccer Association president

The Alberta Soccer Association’s (ASA) president has been removed from the board and suspended for five years.The CBC reports that in a five-page letter sent from the ASA board to its members, it stated that after an investigation, president JR Figueiredo was found to have engaged in workplace harassment and “inappropriate conduct.”Part of an investigator’s report cited in the ASA letter stated that “Figueiredo’s conduct went far beyond what is acceptable in the workplace.”“This unacceptable conduct simply cannot be tolerated,” the letter reads.“It has disrupted the organization, and the resulting aftermath has created operational difficulties.”Figueiredo, who has been president since February, had a workplace harassment complaint filed against him in August, resulting in him bringing in legal counsel and an HR consultant to advise the board.Based on recommendations, HR firm Veritas Solutions was hired to conduct an independent investigation.Figueiredo’s behaviour was found to have included: verbal threats and yelling; verbal and written criticism of an employee; vexatious comments about an employee to others; micromanagement of an employee; interference with ASA staff operations and roles; demonstrating a pattern of behaviour that created a negative or hostile work environment; demonstrating a pattern of acting outside his governance role; directing an employee to withhold information; and spreading rumours about an employee’s competence and job security..Former Canada soccer coach breaks silence on Olympic drone scandal, saying spying was part of culture.The investigator said that the disgraced president was found to have “wielded his authority and power in an aggressive and abusive manner” and that he had used his power or authority “in an attempt to coerce another person to engage in inappropriate activities.”Witnesses referenced in the letter revealed that Figueiredo’s “inappropriate interpersonal conduct” was not limited to the original complainant in August, but that consideration of allegations made by other parties was “beyond the scope of this investigation.”In a statement, the ASA told CBC News that the results of the investigation were “troubling and deeply concerning.”A recommendation was made to remove Figueiredo from the board and impose a suspension of at least three years.The board, however, decided on a five-year suspension, with reinstatement contingent on demonstrating changed behaviour by completing courses and training as determined by the ASA board.ASA members must still ratify the sanctions at a special general meeting, which the board says has yet to be scheduled.