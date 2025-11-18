News

Harassment probe leads to five-year suspension of Alberta Soccer Association president

Alberta Soccer Association president JR Figueiredo has been suspended for five years for 'inappropriate conduct'.
Alberta Soccer Association president JR Figueiredo has been suspended for five years for 'inappropriate conduct'. JR Figueiredo via Facebook
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Soccer
Alberta Soccer Association
Soccer Canada
JR Figueiredo

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news