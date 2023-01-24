Kim Jong-un

Kim Jong-un 

 Courtesy The Presidential Press and Information Office/Wikimedia Commons

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un’s new secret squads will execute people who view pornography amid his efforts to clamp down on foreign influences. 

“The groups operate as a hidden tool, which is used by the government to achieve their ultimate objectives of ubiquitous surveillance and the ability to thoroughly oversee each and every resident,” said a report conducted by the Database Centre for North Korean Human Rights obtained by the Daily Mail on Monday. 

PersonOne
PersonOne

We are next Canada. North Korea is living proof that a government can treat a population this way, and we see how the Liberals, in conjunction with the Globalists. are definitely moving towards this. They ceretainly are not moving AWAY. We have not been granted more freedoms have we? Do you finally own your property? Can you keep the guns you legally purchased? Does your bank protect you? You may say Naahhhhhh that is nuts. But stop and think about the last 2 years critically. Even North Korea was much freer once. It did not happen overnight.

