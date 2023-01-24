North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un’s new secret squads will execute people who view pornography amid his efforts to clamp down on foreign influences.
“The groups operate as a hidden tool, which is used by the government to achieve their ultimate objectives of ubiquitous surveillance and the ability to thoroughly oversee each and every resident,” said a report conducted by the Database Centre for North Korean Human Rights obtained by the Daily Mail on Monday.
These squads are working to stamp out foreign television, hair cuts, and birthday parties. The squads are tasked by the North Korean government to pursue violations of its ideology.
Foreign media, particularly any content deemed to be western, is prohibited in North Korea. The North Korean government brainwashes its population to support Kim.
Kim views South Korea as an American puppet state and is sensitive to any media crossing the border from China, fearing the influence it might have. For some time now, any sign a person has viewed media from South Korea has faced brutal consequences.
The report said Kim is tightening his grip with his squads. People are being prosecuted for offences such as defection, drug dealing, smuggling and begging, being absent from work, traffic offences, adultery, dying their hair, religious practices, and participating in decadent culture.”
One source said it is “worse than the Kim Jong Il era.”
“The border has become tighter, more barbed wire fences have been installed,” said the source.
“Also, there were instructions to directly fire at any person crossing the border.”
The source said he had heard about people being shot for distributing impure cultural content. He said there was one person executed for watching pornography and working as a prostitute.
The report said the secret informants are becoming more preoccupied with smuggling and distributing South Korean media. It said outlawed songs, movies and television shows such as Squid Game or Crash Landing on You are some times smuggled into North Korea on USB flash drives.
Punishments range from demotions at work, termination, or being sent to a reeducation or labour camp. In the most extreme cases, such as being found to have been watching pornography, people could be executed by firing squad.
One of the methods used by socialist groups is to cut off power to the homes of people suspected of watching banned media, preventing them from removing DVDs from the disc player and hiding their guilt.
"If you consume sexual media content in North Korea, you are either punished with a lifetime term of ‘reform through labour’ or even executed by firing squad,” said another source.
North Korean defector Yeonmi Park said at the Canada Strong and Free Network National Conference in May people complaining about the horrors of capitalism should take a vacation to her former country.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
We are next Canada. North Korea is living proof that a government can treat a population this way, and we see how the Liberals, in conjunction with the Globalists. are definitely moving towards this. They ceretainly are not moving AWAY. We have not been granted more freedoms have we? Do you finally own your property? Can you keep the guns you legally purchased? Does your bank protect you? You may say Naahhhhhh that is nuts. But stop and think about the last 2 years critically. Even North Korea was much freer once. It did not happen overnight.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.