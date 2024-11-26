Hard landing investigation finds training gaps on WestJet Encore flight

A hard landing involving a WestJet Encore Bombardier DHC-8-402 aircraft at Calgary International Airport in April has been attributed to pitch mismanagement and insufficient power adjustments during the approach, according to a Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) report released Tuesday.The April 13 incident occurred when Flight WEN3136, arriving from Fort McMurray, struck the runway with its aft fuselage, causing substantial damage to the aircraft. None of the 78 passengers or four crew members aboard were injured.The investigation revealed that the first officer, who was manually flying the aircraft during the final approach, allowed the plane’s pitch to increase to 8.3° during landing — beyond the recommended maximum of 7° for the DHC-8-400 series. Simultaneously, power adjustments were inconsistent, with 12 rapid throttle changes during the final descent, the TSB found.Wind gusts of approximately 8 knots and variations in the aircraft's descent path also contributed to the hard landing, the report noted. Despite repeated calls from the captain to increase power, the first officer made only brief adjustments before reducing throttle to minimal levels..The aircraft’s lower aft fuselage suffered deformed frames, perforated skins, and a broken tail strike switch. The left-hand engine nacelle also showed wrinkling, though investigators could not confirm if the damage was related to the landing.The flight crew deplaned passengers normally and reported the incident to maintenance personnel.The TSB highlighted gaps in adherence to pitch awareness protocols during the flight. WestJet Encore’s operating manual requires callouts at 5° and 6° pitch angles to prompt corrections, but no such callouts occurred before the aft fuselage strike.Although the first officer had completed training on pitch awareness earlier in the year, the investigation emphasized the need for enhanced instruction and monitoring to mitigate risks.In response, WestJet Encore implemented additional measures, including simulator training for the involved pilots and updated guidance for pitch awareness, landing techniques, and power management. The airline also adjusted its training curriculum to increase emphasis on these topics.The TSB report noted that this incident was one of 13 similar aft fuselage strikes involving DHC-8 series aircraft reported in Canada since 2002. The aircraft manufacturer, Bombardier, previously issued guidance and training materials to address the issue but acknowledged that incidents continue to occur.The TSB urged flight crews to prioritize power adjustments to manage descent rates, particularly when operating aircraft with a known history of aft fuselage strikes.