Toronto Coun. Lily Cheng has started SnackShareTO — a program where councillors bring in food to share with each other during council meetings.
“Former mayor Rob Ford got rid of food at council meetings,” said Cheng at a Thursday meeting.
“I’ve brought it back, at no cost to the city.”
Councillor Lily Cheng announces she has launched “SnackShareTO” — a program where councillors bring in snacks to share with each other during council meetings. She notes former mayor Rob Ford got rid of food at council meetings. She’s brought it back, at no cost to the city.— Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) July 20, 2023
National Post Parliament Hill reporter Bryan Passifiume blasted the idea, saying Toronto is a place where “innocent people attacked and murdered on the TTC [Toronto Transit Commission], refugees sleeping on the sidewalk, overdose crisis, housing long past the point of affordability, public transit in crisis.”
“Toronto City Council: lEtS bRinG sNaCks,” said Passifiume.
Toronto: Innocent people attacked and murdered on the TTC, refugees sleeping on the sidewalk, overdose crisis, housing long past the point of affordability, public transit in crisisToronto City Council: lEtS bRinG sNaCks https://t.co/812Zhod63e— 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) July 20, 2023
Post Millennial multimedia journalist Beth Baisch said SnackShareTO was useless.
“That’ll stop people from being attacked on the TTC!”
That’ll stop people from being attacked on the TTC! https://t.co/CzI0yakPVg— Beth Baisch 📸 (@BethBaisch) July 20, 2023
Toronto Public Health released early data from the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario in 2022 that showed there were 511 fatal drug overdoses in Toronto in 2021 — a 74% increase from 2019.
“Any life lost to a drug overdose is preventable and totally unacceptable,” said former Toronto mayor John Tory.
There were 6,005 non-fatal calls and 357 fatal calls attended by Toronto paramedics for suspected opioid overdoses in 2021 — a 65% increase compared to 2020.
The Toronto Police Service arrested a girl in connection with a mischief investigation involving a firework in May.
It is alleged the suspect was travelling northbound on a TTC bus in the Kingston Road and Guildwood Parkway area one day prior around 4 p.m. The suspect allegedly set off a firework while inside the bus, which was at full capacity.
No injuries were reported to police.
🤦🏼♀️🤣
How does municipal government get this bad?
just goes to show ya, no idea is to stupid. put I out there.
Toronto city Clowncil will sit around and sing koombia at the next Clowncil meeting, wake me up when the finally drink the purple Jim Jones Special koolaid.
