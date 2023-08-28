Digital Currency

Digital currency 

 Courtesy Bermix Studio on Unsplash

A recent Bank of Canada report makes two things apparent: Canadians don’t need a digital currency but the bank really wants one.

The recent staff discussion paper Unmet Payment Needs and a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is summed up best by the conclusion of its second-last paragraph.

PersonOne
PersonOne

I read and listen to financial gurus who are much smarter than I am. Not internet celebrities.... real, successful investors who have Economics degrees and year of experience.

Not one of them thinks the digital currency is a good idea. Most of them suggest it will lead to 'control' measures on people. After the last 3 years, I have no doubt that it would be used as a control measure, the government has proven they will go that route if all else fails. Its not even speculation.

Listen to Money Talks from last weekend. Or go back further. Or find other money investment professionals who actually work in the field every day.... see what they think. It is not going to be useful as a medium of exchange, and will only be useful to the bank/government.

The world banks have got themselves into a pickle... and now they want to reset everything. High Time something was done to control these schemers.

Majder
Majder

Digital currencies are nothing more than a way to raise more taxes and be sure everyone pays them. Every time a dollar changes hands, they will tax it and there will be no way of avoiding it. Wait till the municipalities and provinces get in on it with there taxes. There will be no avoiding it.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

The Freedom Convoy was able to survive the freezing of bank accounts because of Cash and Crypto. Cash and Crypto, and precious metals are the backstop for any financial emergency. Any solution to the governance crisis in this country that starts with the removal of a backstop is only going to lead to further chaos. Take for example the Renewables religion: Not reliable & too expensive, but for it to work they claim they have to remove the backstop of fossil fuels. Gender Religion: doesn't work until they remove the backstop of principled and loving parents. Those religions require 100% compliance, and removal of any plan B, so the are clearly up to no good.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

How will the banks continue to charge fees for storing and transferring money when all money is is computer entries with the BoC?

PersonOne
PersonOne

They will come up with something, im sure

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Look at how badly the BOC and the Federal Government have wrecked our economy through inflation and confiscatory taxation. Giving them more control over the monetary system will only allow them to wreck the economy even faster and with more devistating impact. The answer is NO!

gporter
gporter

Any vendor who won't take my cash, doesn't get my business.

Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

Time to pull up stakes with the banks and start burying cash in the back yard. To heel with the digital currency BS

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

We should return to the gold standard.

The current regime, under the WEF mandate, are pushing for the destruction of our current fiat system to enable their CBDC option (for total control), as there will be no other way once our fiat currency collapses.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Take your CBDC dreams and stick it where the sun don't shine.

Digital currency in addition to all the other options? Sure!

But "Central" - absolutely not and "Bank" - again, absolutely not.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

I have one word for this proposal, “NO!”

guest688
guest688

Hey COB I would only add the following... "H$LL NO!"

retiredpop
retiredpop

CBDC is one step closer in the march towards the inevitable "mark of the beast". Once other countries impose the same they can come up with a universal standard for a one world currency.

