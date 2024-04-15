News

HARDING: Canada's political death spiral is about to end

Prime Minister Trudeau and MPs are likely headed to an election
Prime Minister Trudeau and MPs are likely headed to an electionMcCormick,Rob/CPAC
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Pierre Poilievre
Election
Jagmeet Singh
Harper
Michael Ignatieff

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news