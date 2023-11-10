News

HARDING: Second World War vets I met were most memorable

Osborne Lakness at his home in Regina, Sask., Nov. 7, 2022
Osborne Lakness at his home in Regina, Sask., Nov. 7, 2022By Lee Harding
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Armed Forces
Veterans
Caf
Remembrance Day
World War Ii
Wwii

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news