A movie with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle led a young man in communist Czechoslovakia to flee for Canada, and eventually to faith in Christ.

Milan Podsednik shared his story April 26 at the annual Full Gospel Businessmen’s banquet at the Saskatchewan legislature. The audience of 100 included a few MLAs and cabinet ministers.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(1) comment

Getrdone
Getrdone

That was a beautiful testimony and the question should be asked by everyone who believes that Jesus is Lord, we need to ask it of our neighbours and anyone else who we are in touch with, Let them know you know the author of the Bible and share that with them.

