TORONTO — Former prime minister Stephen Harper used remarks at the hanging of his official parliamentary portrait to reiterate themes of national unity and sovereignty, comments that speakers linked to contemporary independence movements and external pressures facing Canada.The ceremony, held on Parliament Hill, was formally intended to mark Harper’s legacy as Canada’s 22nd prime minister. However, several speakers — including Prime Minister Mark Carney — framed Harper’s record as relevant to current debates over unity, autonomy, and national resilience.Carney cited Harper’s past positions on sovereignty and citizenship, noting that the former prime minister had recently “denounced those who are threatening our sovereignty” and urged Canadians to build a stronger, more self-reliant country. While no independence movements were named directly, the remarks came amid renewed public discussion about regional autonomy and Canada’s economic and political dependence on foreign partners.“National unity is not an abstract,” Carney said in his address, describing it as the foundation for defending sovereignty, strengthening the economy, and acting with confidence internationally. He credited Harper with consistently placing unity above partisan considerations, saying that Harper believed national reconciliation was “more important than any one party or any one individual.”.Harper himself avoided direct references to contemporary political movements but reflected on his decades-long involvement in federal politics and his efforts to govern a diverse country. He described his time in public life as an attempt to make Canada “a better place for hard-working Canadians and their families,” emphasizing compromise and long-term stability over ideology.Several speakers pointed to Harper’s 2006 parliamentary motion recognizing Quebec as a nation within a united Canada as an example of his approach to managing independence aspirations. The motion acknowledged Quebec’s distinct language, culture, and history while affirming Canada’s territorial integrity. Speakers described the initiative as a way to address regional identity without undermining national unity.The event also revisited Harper’s response to past crises, including the 2008 global financial downturn, when his government temporarily ran deficits despite its stated commitment to balanced budgets. Carney, who served as governor of the Bank of Canada during that period, said Harper demonstrated pragmatism when circumstances required it, arguing that fiscal discipline ultimately exists to serve Canadians rather than ideology..In foreign policy remarks, Carney highlighted Harper’s response to Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea, noting that Canada launched Operation Unifier under Harper’s leadership to train Ukrainian forces. He also referenced Harper’s emphasis on Arctic sovereignty, which included investments in northern infrastructure and repeated assertions of Canada’s territorial claims.Speakers framed these actions as part of a broader philosophy that linked sovereignty abroad with cohesion at home. Harper’s views on citizenship were also cited, including his assertion that Canadian citizenship is a privilege that carries responsibilities, not simply rights.The portrait itself, painted by Canadian artist Phil Richards, depicts Harper in the Prime Minister’s Office and includes symbolic references to his career and personal interests. Richards described the work as a collaboration intended to capture Harper’s intellectual and historical approach to leadership.While the ceremony was largely celebratory, the repeated references to unity, sovereignty, and resilience gave the event a contemporary political resonance. Without explicitly addressing current independence seekers or regional movements, speakers used Harper’s legacy to underscore a vision of Canada that accommodates diversity within a single national framework.Harper concluded by thanking colleagues across party lines and reflecting on his long association with Parliament Hill, saying it had always been “far more an honour than a burden” to serve as prime minister.