Harper receives Royal Canadian Geographical Society medal amid anniversary events

Former prime minister Stephen Harper has recieved a gold medal from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society on Monday afternoon, marking the start of a week of events commemorating the 20th anniversary of his first election as prime minister.In a news release, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society said the award recognizes Harper’s “distinguished career in public service” during his time as Canada’s 22nd prime minister, from Feb. 6, 2006, to Nov. 4, 2015.The society cited several initiatives undertaken during Harper’s tenure, including an emphasis on Arctic sovereignty, the creation of Canada’s first urban national park in the Rouge Valley, the protection of Sable Island as a national park reserve, the expansion of Nahanni National Park, and the establishment of Nááts’ihch’oh National Park in the Northwest Territories.Following the medal presentation, Harper was scheduled to take part in a fireside chat with former Liberal prime minister Jean Chrétien.The event is the first in a series of commemorations in Ottawa this week marking Harper’s decade-long period in office, which began nearly 20 years ago.In a post on X, Harper said he was looking forward to returning to Ottawa for the anniversary events.“Laureen and I are excited to be in Ottawa this week and looking forward to seeing so many friends and former colleagues from across our great country,” he wrote. “We’re grateful for the chance to reconnect and celebrate our government’s 20th anniversary with everyone.”On Tuesday, Harper is expected to attend the unveiling of his official portrait in West Block on Parliament Hill. The portrait was painted by artist Phil Richards. A gala dinner marking the 20th anniversary of the Conservative government’s first election is scheduled for Wednesday.