Harris campaign staffers required to be ‘up-to-date’ on COVID jab

If anyone wants to work on Democratic Party presidential nominee Kamala Harris's campaign team, they first must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Job postings for Harris' campaign staff have a stipulation at the bottom of each one, declaring the Harris for President campaign "requires all employees to be "up to date" on COVID-19 vaccination status as prescribed by the CDC as a condition of employment."Would-be staffers who seek a "reasonable accommodation" to Harris' COVID-19 injection policy should get prior permission from the campaign's Human Resources department "prior to reporting to an office location," job postings uniformly state. While Harris for her campaign apparently deems the COVID-19 jab a prerequisite for work, the White House — ironically, the job Harris is running for — on May 1, 2023 said the mRNA injections were no longer necessary for federal employees. . "We are in a different phase of our response to COVID-19 than we were when many of these requirements were put into place," wrote the White House in a statement at the time. "Our COVID-19 vaccine requirements bolstered vaccination across the nation, and our broader vaccination campaign has saved millions of lives. We have successfully marshalled a response to make historic investments in broadly accessible vaccines, tests, and treatments to help us combat COVID-19.""While vaccination remains one of the most important tools in advancing the health and safety of employees and promoting the efficiency of workplaces, we are now in a different phase of our response when these measures are no longer necessary.".