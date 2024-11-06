News

BREAKING: Harris 'concedes the election, but not the fight'

BREAKING: Harris 'concedes the election, but not the fight'
Western Standard Canva/Screengrab from Fox News broadcast
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
President Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
President-elect Donald Trump
electoral votes
Mar-a-Lago
public concession

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news