BREAKING: Harris 'concedes the election, but not the fight'

Vice President Kamala Harris finally publicly conceded the presidential election to President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon at Howard University in Washington. Earlier that afternoon, hours after Trump secured the US election, she called him to concede. Trump has won a total of 292 electoral votes, with just 270 required to become the president. Harris garnered just 224 electoral votes, a score lower than President Joe Biden in 2020. Harris delivered her public concession speech while Trump spends the day celebrating at Mar-a-Lago. "My heart is full today, full of gratitude," Harris told the cheering crowd. "Our light will continue to burn bright, as long as we keep fighting."She went on to thank her family, President Joe Biden, her running mate Tim Waltz, her supporters and election officials.""I am so proud of the race we ran, and the way we ran it," said Harris."We have been intentional about building community and building coalitions ... united by a love for our country.""I know folks are feeling a range of emotions right now. I get it, but we must accept the results of this election."When Harris told the audience she called Trump earlier that afternoon to congratulate him, the crowd erupted in boos. She reminded them people owe loyalty not to any one president, but to the "constitution, the country and out God.""While I concede the election, I do not concede the fight that led this campaign," said Harris."A fight for the people, the ideals that reflect America at our best. That is a fight I will never give up."She continued to declare she will never stop fighting for the right for people to have a say over their own body, referencing a woman's right to abortion, but apparently forgetting the coerced COVID-19 vaccines. "We will continue to wage this fight in the voting booth, in the courts and in the public square," and also "how we live our lives, treating one another with kindness and respect." The cameras panned to show many people weeping in the crowd. "Take a stand, fight for justice," said Harris. "Only when it's dark enough, can you see the stars.""Let us fill the sky with a brilliant light of a billion stars." "The light of optimism, of faith, of truth and service." "May God bless you, and may God bless the United States of America."Harris called Trump on the phone earlier in the day to congratulate him. Jen O’Malley Dillon, Harris’s campaign chair, said Harris told the president-elect she and President Joe Biden would work “to ensure a peaceful transfer of power, unlike what we saw in 2020.”Harris further emphasized “the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans,” according to the Washington Post. President Joe Biden also called Trump. He congratulated him and invited Trump to visit the White House.Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director, released a statement confirming Trump received a call from Harris. “President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier today where she congratulated him on his historic victory," wrote Cheung. President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country.” Dillon shortly after released a statement to those who served on the Harris campaign. "You stared down unprecedented headwinds and obstacles that were largely out of our control," the emailed message to staff states. "We knew this would be a margin of error race, and it was. And, your work mattered: the whole country moved to the right, but compared to the rest of the country, the battleground states saw the least amount of movement in his direction.""It was closest in the places we competed. That speaks to both the work you did, and the scale of the challenge we ultimately couldn't surmount."“Losing is unfathomably painful. It is hard. This will take a long time to process."Dillon told campaigners their mission to “protect America from the impacts of a Trump presidency starts now."