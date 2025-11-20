HASH HAUL: Calgary police charge two men after $1.2-million worth of drugs found in airport luggage

Calgary police have laid charges against two men after security officers at the Calgary International Airport uncovered 60 kilograms of cannabis resin hidden in checked baggage last week.CATSA staff called police around 8 a.m. on November 14 after four suitcases flagged during routine x-ray screening were opened, revealing vacuum-sealed drug packages wrapped in blankets. Testing confirmed the substance as hashish, with an estimated street value of $1.2 million.Investigators worked with airport staff to track the luggage and review security footage. Police arrested the two suspects without incident as they boarded a flight to Vancouver. Officers say the men were planning to continue on to Sri Lanka using connecting flights..Kody Carl Klimove, 27, and Corey Daniel Airhart, 34, are each charged with possession for the purpose to distribute and possession with intent to export. Both are scheduled to appear in court on January 14.Police thanked CATSA and Calgary airport staff for their vigilance and urged anyone with information to contact investigators at 403-266-1234 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.