Have your say on South Athabasca land use

Albertans are being invited to weigh in on how one of the province’s most resource-rich regions should be used.The government released a draft South Athabasca Sub-Regional Plan and rules that will guide land use across more than 38,800 kilometres of north-eastern Alberta. The area supports energy, forestry, agriculture, tourism, recreation, and indigenous Treaty rights.“South Athabasca is one of Alberta’s most stunning and hard-working landscapes,” said Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz. “We want to hear from anyone who lives, works or plays here so we can create jobs, support rural and indigenous communities and strengthen conservation.”.The plan is based on consultations with indigenous communities, local governments, and industry. It identifies conservation areas, supports caribou habitat restoration, and sets potential directions for forestry, grazing, recreation, and energy development.Albertans can review the draft and provide input starting Jan. 9 through April 9. Officials say all feedback will be carefully considered before the plan is finalized.The South Athabasca sub-region lies south of Fort McMurray, including Lac La Biche and Cold Lake, and overlaps Treaty 6, Treaty 8, and Treaty 10 lands. It borders the Clearwater and Athabasca Rivers to the north and west, the Beaver River to the south, and Saskatchewan to the east. Large portions are home to the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range and the Gipsy-Gordon and Dillon River Wildland Provincial Parks.The new plan replaces the Cold Lake Sub-Regional Plan and meets Alberta Land Stewardship Act requirements for Lower Athabasca Regional Plan updates. The province says sub-regional plans support economic growth while improving the land for recreation, caribou recovery, and indigenous Treaty rights and traditional uses.