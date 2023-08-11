“Lahaina Town and whole neighbourhoods went up in flames and are unrecognizable … it looks more like a war zone,” Dean Rickard, co-coach of the Lahainaluna high school football team, told the Star-Advertiser.
“This fire was devastating and way worse than the 2018 fire. I had to evacuate my home and not sure if it’s still standing."
Rickard said the homes of his parents, brother, son and daughter had been destroyed.
“It’s a fricken’ nightmare, but just fortunate the man above kept our ohana [family] together and that we all made it out safely. Mahalo for your thoughts and prayers," Rickard said.
Witnesses said homes were bursting into flames as tall as the buildings, as debris turned into dangerous projectiles.
One witness said some cars had run out of gas, forcing people to flee on foot as others watched cars explode, injuring people inside them.
Green said hotels and residents from across Hawaii will be asked to house thousands of people displaced by the devastating wildfires that have struck Maui. State officials are initially seeking 2,000 rooms.
“If you have additional space in your home, if you have the capacity to take someone in from West Maui, please do,” Green said.
Green toured the devastated town of Lahaina and said probably “well over” 1,000 buildings had been destroyed.
US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is declaring the Hawaii wildfires a “major disaster."
“Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Hawaii and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires,” said a White House statement.
Biden’s office said he had spoken Thursday by phone with Governor Green.
