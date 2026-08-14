'HE NEEDS TO READ THE ROOM': Tory MPs question Poilievre's leadership

CALGARY — Conservative MPs are questioning Pierre Poilievre's ability to continue leading the party as well as his ability to beat Prime Minister Mark Carney in an election, CTV News has revealed. The article contains information from interviews with current Tory MPs who were interviewed by CTV under the promise that their identity wouldn't be revealed.Seventeen Conservative MPs were interviewed, and all but two of them expressed some form of dissatisfaction with Poilievre, many noting the recent Nanos poll that showed only 15% of Canadians believe Poilievre can beat Carney.It was also acknowledged that while Poilevre remains popular in the Western provinces, he has lost significant ground in Ontario and the other Eastern regions of the country.Five MPs noted that typically conservative-voting individuals in Ontario have warmed to Carney, and this recent drop in support is because these voters see Carney as a moderate and electable option."We are in real trouble in Ontario," one MP was quoted as saying.One MP, who represents a more rural riding, noted that Poilievre is facing growing unpopularity, particularly among women and seniors..New poll finds Carney holds wide trust lead over Poilievre.The regional divide is seemingly being seen, not just with voters, but in the Conservative caucus as well. One Atlantic MP said that the party's support in the Maritimes has "cratered," and if an election were held, they believed the party would suffer.This is contrasted with an unnamed Alberta MP who said that his fellow caucus members need to "chill out" and expressed his unwavering support for Poilievre.However, even out West, it seems dissent is growing, as another Western MP said that "the game has changed" and Poilievre needs to "read the room.""Many MPs are worried about losing their seats, including MPs in Western Canada.”Despite this, Conservative MPs didn't necessarily heap all the blame for the party's current state on Poilievre but did say that the current future of the party is a little uncertain.One MP pointed to the yet-to-be-called by-election in Brantford, Ontario, as a key test for the party, with the riding having been a solid Conservative hold since 2008. The MP said that if the party can't hold that seat, then Poilievre's leadership may be in some serious trouble.With the by-election required to happen by mid-April at the latest, the vote will seemingly serve as a bellwether for Conservative support more broadly, as well as support for Poilievre personally.