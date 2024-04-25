'HE WILL OFFEND AGAIN': EPS warns violent criminal back on the streets

In the interest of public safety, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is issuing a crucial warning regarding the release of Luis Kenny, a convicted violent offender. "The Edmonton Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against anyone while in the community," it said in a release.Kenny, 28, a known violent offender, is scheduled to be released from jail Thursday, and will be residing in the city of Edmonton. He is currently under the supervision of the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the Edmonton Police Service and is subject to court-ordered conditions.Luis Kenny's history of violent offences has resulted in physical harm to his victims, often involving the use of weapons. He has a propensity for escalating to violence, particularly against his partner or anyone within the community.He is described as 5-ft 9-ins., 170 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.As part of his court-ordered conditions, Kenny must adhere to the following directives:Reside only at a residence approved by the Provincial Court or his Supervisor, with no changes permitted without written approval.Observe a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless otherwise approved in writing.Prohibit any unapproved guests at his residence during curfew hours.Obtain written approval before traveling outside the City of Edmonton.Promptly report any motor vehicle acquisition or access to his Supervisor.Refrain from possessing any weapons, including knives (except for meal consumption at a restaurant), bear spray, firearms, or explosive materials.Abstain from alcohol, illegal drugs, or intoxicating substances.The EPS emphasizes the importance of reporting any breaches of these conditions by Luis Kenny. Individuals with information regarding potential violations are urged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.This public information and warning have been issued by the Edmonton Police Service after careful consideration of all pertinent factors, including privacy concerns. It is deemed essential to inform the community members, as their safety remains of paramount importance.