Head of Winnipeg biolab steps down amid Chinese spy breach

Dr. Guillaume Poliquin, head of the compromised National Microbiology Lab (NML) in Winnipeg, has resigned, describing the last four years since Chinese spies were exposed as a “wild ride.” Poliquin, an infectious disease pediatrician, has been at the helm of the Public Health Agency of Canada’s sole level-four virology lab since 2020. Since 2019, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) have warned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government the Winnipeg lab was breached by Chinese spies sharing sensitive information with the China Communist Party (CPC). Trudeau first tried to block the disclosure of related documents, and then tried to block the hearings conducted by the Commission on Foreign Interference. He was unsuccessful both times, and the commission went forward this spring. Iain Stewart, former PHAC president retired mere weeks before cabinet released the CSIS files related to the Winnipeg lab security breach. CSIS found lead scientist Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, were using the lab “as a base to assist China to improve its capability to fight highly-pathogenic pathogens.”The spies "achieved brilliant results," the report states. Poliquin’s resignation will take effect August 2, he wrote in an internal email this week. He says he is stepping down to focus on his medical work and assume a role at the Manitoba College of Physicians and Surgeons, the CBC reported. "This decision did not come easily, and followed a lot of introspection," Poliquin wrote."It has been a wild ride. Truly, it has been the greatest honour of my career to be asked to do this work during the pandemic and I hope I availed myself of the task with some modicum of success, recognizing there is always more work to be done and improvements to be made.""I love this place. I love the science. I love the people. I will forever be in awe of what a unified NML was able to accomplish over the pandemic. While it is my time to exit stage left, I am excited to see where the NML goes next.”Making no mention of the confirmed Chinese spies operating out of his lab, Poliquin emphasized the strenuous times the COVID-19 pandemic generated "extraordinary demands."Whoever fills the director role at the Winnipeg lab needs to "be out and about and travelling" to "rebuild connections to external partners and stakeholders," said Poliquin, explaining he wasn’t up for that kind of work anymore due to clinical and family commitments. Health Minister Mark Holland would not comment on the director’s resignation. He said he was late for another engagement and didn’t have time to comment, per the CBC. Holland’s office, however, later issued a statement of well wishes for Poliquin.“Dr. Poliquin has led the NML with distinction for four years and PHAC is grateful to him for his service," the statement reads. The health department’s statement said the director’s role will be opened this week for applications. In the interim, Dr. Howard Njoo will act as director of the federal lab. Poloquin said he plans to continue part-time as a special adviser until the new director is "settled in."