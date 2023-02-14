If reelected to the Oval Office in 2024, Donald Trump plans to set up firing squads, group executions, possibly televising executions and selling commercials to pay for his campaign.
OK, the commercial thing might be a stretch, but the rest of it is true, according to Rolling Stone magazine.
A new article co-written by Asawin Suebseng and Patrick Reis says Trump wants to expand the use of the death penalty.
Three people ‘familiar with the situation,’ write the authors, say Trump has repeatedly asked about executions in the run-up to the 2024 presidential campaign.
“It’s not an idle inquiry: The former president, if re-elected, is still committed to expanding the use of the federal death penalty and bringing back banned methods of execution,” the sources are quoted as saying.
“He has even,” one of the sources recounts, “mused about televising footage of executions, including showing condemned prisoners in the final moments of their lives.”
“Specifically, Trump has talked about bringing back death by firing squad, by hanging, and, according to two of the sources, possibly even by guillotine,” reads the article. “He has also, sources say, discussed group executions. Trump has floated these ideas while discussing planned campaign rhetoric and policy desires, as well as his disdain for President Biden’s approach to crime.”
Rolling Stone’s third source, who apparently has direct knowledge of the matter, says in one instance last year Trump privately mused about the possibility of creating a flashy, government-backed video-ad campaign to accompany a federal revival of these execution methods.
In Trump’s vision, these videos would include footage from these new executions, if not from the exact moments of death.
“The president believes this would help put the fear of God into violent criminals,” this source says.
A Trump spokesman denies Trump mused about a video-ad campaign.
“More ridiculous and fake news from idiots who have no idea what they’re talking about,” the spokesman writes in an email.
“Either these people are fabricating lies out of thin air, or Rolling Stone is allowing themselves to be duped by these morons.”
Asked about firing squads and other execution methods, the spokesman refers Rolling Stone to lines from Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement: “Every drug dealer during his or her life, on average, will kill 500 people with the drugs they sell, not to mention the destruction of families. We’re going to be asking everyone who sells drugs, gets caught selling drugs, to receive the death penalty for their pain.”
So, basically Trump said he wants to execute bad people who kill people.
“In conversations I’d been in the room for, President Trump would explicitly say that he’d love a country that was totally an ‘eye for an eye’ — that’s a direct quote — criminal-justice system," says a former Trump White House official.
Trump takes the heat because, during his administration, he brought into law if lethal injections are made legally or logistically unavailable, the federal government can use any method that is legal in the state where the execution is located.
"Opponents of the death penalty have pushed drug makers to withhold the drugs needed to conduct lethal injections, complicating efforts to impose capital punishment,” write the authors.
“The new policies “legally open the door for the authorized use of firing squads, electrocution, or the gas chamber.”
Rolling Stone has always been anti-Trump, so it’s questionable whether Trump wants mass group executions televised, especially based on unidentified sources.
However, on Twitter Mike Singleton wrote,” Multiple sources close to Trump have told Rolling Stone if elected Trump wants to execute criminals with firing squads, hangings, even by guillotine."
“He has even mused about televising executions, including showing condemned prisoners in the final moments of their lives.”
That brought the Trumper-haters, who obviously believe every word in the story, out in force with comments:
“Wow ... does he feel that if he’s convicted, he should be executed on TV? Anyone care to ask him this, seeing he has several criminal ongoing investigations currently? I think if I was under that kind of scrutiny I wouldn’t be calling for this kind of punishments if I was a criminal.”
“Retirement hasn't been kind to him mind. He is so far over the edge and that is saying something.”
“Entirely in character with the life & public statements of Trump, as well as his affinity with the Saudi regime, which uses some these practices. Despicable.”
“I expect his rhetoric will become more and more outlandish the more he realizes he cannot win under any circumstances.”
“Taking some lessons from Mussolini, Kim and Himmler.”
“I hope when we find him guilty of treason, for which the penalty is death, he understands why the TV cameras show up.”
“I cannot emphasize how deeply, deeply sick and twisted this is!”
(1) comment
If Rollingstone staying it, it's got to be true, so behave
