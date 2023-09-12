Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Health Canada has authorized the use of a Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5. subvariant for people six months of age and older.
Health Canada received Moderna’s submission for its new COVID-19 vaccine in June, according to a Tuesday statement. After a thorough, independent review of the evidence, it said it determined the vaccine meets its stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements.
The product label states people five years of age and older should receive one dose, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination history.
Children between six months and four years of age should receive two doses if they have not been vaccinated or one dose if they have been with one or more doses.
Health Canada acknowledged it is reviewing submissions from Pfizer seeking authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5. for people six months of age and older. It has received a submission from Novavax for its COVID-19 vaccine targeting this variant for people 12 years and older.
These submissions are being reviewed on a priority basis by dedicated scientific teams.
It said vaccination continues to be one of the most effective ways to protect people against COVID-19. Evidence indicates all of the vaccines used in Canada are effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.
Since vaccine protection decreases over time, vaccination with a new formulation is recommended to provide better protection against variants of concern if it has been six months from a person’s most recent dose.
Health Canada greenlit a bivalent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and directed it be used as a booster shot for people 18 and older in 2022.
The bivalent vaccines will target the initial COVID-19 virus and the Omicron variant. They are the first of their kind ever authorized in Canada.
After a thorough, independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada determined these vaccines were safe and effective. Clinical trials showed a booster dose of this vaccine triggered a strong immune response against the first COVID-19 strain and Omicron.
