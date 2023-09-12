COVID-19 vaccines

Health Canada has authorized the use of a Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5. subvariant for people six months of age and older. 

Health Canada received Moderna’s submission for its new COVID-19 vaccine in June, according to a Tuesday statement. After a thorough, independent review of the evidence, it said it determined the vaccine meets its stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements. 

(12) comments

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Thanks, Health Canada for confirming you are still wholly bought and paid for shills for big pharma and that you have learned or listened to NOTHING since December, 2020.

Report Add Reply
Southern Farmer
Southern Farmer

I’m waiting for the BS.24.7 sub-variant 365 vaccine.

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

I’m excited to be able to buy some more new masks!!

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[lol]

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

I saw a survey today on CTV Calgary online that 52% are planning on getting more jabs if needed. Nice to see the retarded part of the population isn’t 85% anymore.

Report Add Reply
guest205
guest205

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

What an infinitely corrupted country

And these mass murderers are pushing this poison on little children

Evil b@stards should burn in Hell

Report Add Reply
lgouweleeuw
lgouweleeuw

I would like to see the evidence that indicates all of the vaccines used in Canada are effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Report Add Reply
oulananj
oulananj

Clowns

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

I had "omicron". It was nothing and I'm old

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Lol, ya, like I’m sure people will line up for

It.

Report Add Reply
Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Here we go again. Lock downs in 3 2 1

Report Add Reply

