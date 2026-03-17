Health Canada pays for 'booty bumping' at a Toronto community centre

Health Canada (HC) has given one Toronto community centre more than $1 million to allow people to perform "booty bumping."The art of "booty bumping" involves a participant mixing drugs (usually meth or cocaine) with water and, to avoid being distasteful, inserting said liquid into one's derriere through a syringe without a needle.During a standing committee on health in early February, Dan Mazier, Conservative MP, questioned Kendall Weber, the assistant deputy minister for HC, on why they were sponsoring booty bumping at the Parkdale Queens West Community Health Centre (PQWCHC) in Toronto. "Health Canada gave the PQWCHC over $1 million through the substance use and addiction program to fund their services," stated Mazier.."The centre's own website lists: 'harm reduction kits for booty bumping as one of their funded services."Mazier is correct: on PQWCHC's website, one of their harm reduction kits they offer includes booty bumping.He then questions what Health Canada believes booty bumping to involve.Weber responds, stating she is "not familiar with the eligible expense or even that activity.".The most recent account of the feds providing more than $1 million to PQWCHC via their Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) is from 2023, with no public account of money being given more recently.Prior to 2023, it had already been given more than $3 million.