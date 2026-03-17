News

Health Canada pays for 'booty bumping' at a Toronto community centre

Health Canada (HC) has given one Toronto community centre more than $1 million to allow people to perform "booty bumping."
Toronto community centre
Toronto community centreGrok AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Health Canada
Dan Mazier
#cdnpoli
harm reduction sites
booty bumping
Health Canada pays for booty bumping
Kendall Weber
Parkdale Queens West Community Health Centre
harm reduction site Toronto
Toronto community centre
Health Canada pays for 'booty bumping' at a Toronto community centre

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news