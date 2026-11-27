Health Canada says it wants to cut red tape for over-the-counter drugs, but its new plan leaves untouched the pharmacy-only nicotine pouch rules that its own analysis estimated at nearly $93 million.

The department opened a consultation on November 26 on measures it said would "reduce unnecessary administrative burden" for non-prescription drugs, including requiring full-size mock-up labels only where reviewing one is "necessary" for safety. Comments close January 25, 2027, with changes planned for spring 2027.

The notice does not mention nicotine pouches, which Health Canada regulates as natural health products.

On November 26, the Canada Border Services Agency announced officers in Southern Ontario had seized more than $25 million in illicit nicotine products from US commercial shipments over four days in November. The largest haul — 9,270 kg of pouches valued at $18.54 million — came at the Ambassador Bridge on November 9.

The agency said smuggling operations "deprive governments of the revenue that supports the programs and services that Canadians depend upon."