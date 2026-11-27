Health Canada says it wants to cut red tape for over-the-counter drugs, but its new plan leaves untouched the pharmacy-only nicotine pouch rules that its own analysis estimated at nearly $93 million.
The department opened a consultation on November 26 on measures it said would "reduce unnecessary administrative burden" for non-prescription drugs, including requiring full-size mock-up labels only where reviewing one is "necessary" for safety. Comments close January 25, 2027, with changes planned for spring 2027.
The notice does not mention nicotine pouches, which Health Canada regulates as natural health products.
On November 26, the Canada Border Services Agency announced officers in Southern Ontario had seized more than $25 million in illicit nicotine products from US commercial shipments over four days in November. The largest haul — 9,270 kg of pouches valued at $18.54 million — came at the Ambassador Bridge on November 9.
The agency said smuggling operations "deprive governments of the revenue that supports the programs and services that Canadians depend upon."
Ottawa's August 2024 ministerial order went the other way. It put pouches behind the pharmacy counter, limited flavours to mint and menthol, and required manufacturers to submit label and package mock-ups for all new or amended nicotine replacement therapy licences.
The order's regulatory impact analysis estimated total costs of $92.97 million in present value over 10 years, mostly borne by suppliers. It put extra pharmacist time at about $1.7 million and noted provinces, territories, and pharmacy associations "expressed concerns with the resulting increase in pharmacists' workload."
It also warned rural buyers could face extra travel costs, while some "may revert to tobacco/vaping use."
Health Canada's own January 2026 notice said such products "do not contain tobacco and are authorized for the purpose of smoking cessation."
Health Minister Marjorie Michel said on September 22 that loosening the rules is "not something I'm considering."