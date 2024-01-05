Health Canada recalls nasal sprays, personal massagers

Life Brand long-lasting decongestant nasal sprays are being pulled from the shelves across the country as Health Canada issues a warning about a labelling error. The 15-mm and 20-mm bottles are affected, with market authorization numbers DIN 02454351 and DIN 02452812. “Affected lots may be labelled with the incorrect drug facts table found on the back panel of the bottle,” Health Canada announced Thursday. Health Canada did not say how many bottles of nasal spray were recalled. The agency said if people have any health concerns surrounding the use of the product, it should be reported to Health Canada and they should see their healthcare provider. At the same time, some Homedics Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers have been recalled due to fire and burn risks, with the US-based company receiving four reports from Canadians of the products overheating. Health Canada said Thursday anyone who owns such products should cease using them immediately and refrain from plugging them into an electric socket. The massagers have also been recalled in the US. None of the Canadians were injured, but one American reported a burn injury, while 13 reported overheating. About 41,000 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and 46,000 in the US between September 2020 and December 2023, with model numbers HHP-715-CA and HHP-715.