Health Canada says acetaminophen safe for pain and fever during pregnancy

Health Canada says acetaminophen remains a safe and recommended treatment for pain and fever during pregnancy when used as directed.The federal health agency confirmed there is no conclusive evidence that taking acetaminophen during pregnancy causes autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders. Millions of Canadians have safely used the over-the-counter medication for decades, including while pregnant or breastfeeding.US President Donald Trump this week said pregnant mother who take acetaminophen can cause their child to have autism.Health Canada advises pregnant women to use the lowest effective dose for the shortest time necessary, noting that untreated fever and pain can pose risks to the unborn child. .Canadians are warned not to exceed the recommended dose, as acetaminophen overdose can cause serious liver damage.Pregnant or breastfeeding individuals with questions about medications are encouraged to speak with a health care provider. Health Canada also recommends contacting a doctor if pain persists for more than five days or fever lasts longer than three days.The agency says its guidance is based on rigorous scientific assessments and will be updated if new evidence emerges. All acetaminophen products in Canada already carry clear warnings about safe use during pregnancy and breastfeeding, as well as the risk of liver injury from excessive use.Health Canada continues to monitor the safety of all medicines authorized for use in Canada and says it will take action to update labels, inform health care professionals, and provide public guidance should new risks be identified.