The federal government is no longer sending rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to provinces, allowing millions to expire unused within the year. Health Canada said the decision to end shipments was made in collaboration with provinces and territories, which have enough supply.

According to Health Canada, there are 90 million rapid tests in the federal inventory. A total of 80,000 of those will expire within six months, 6.5 million will expire within the year, and the rest will expire within two years.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(2) comments

Big104
Big104

What a waste of taxpayer funds! Whose pockets were lined during this process??

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Take a look at the personal wealth growth of almost every politician in Canada in the last 3 years. Former premier kenney had over 60 meetings with pharmaceutical reps, and yet we still pay for his golden pension. I think Pierre is worth more than Jagmeet Singh, but both are paupers compared to Justin. I would love to see the financial books of every politician from mayors to the pm from September 2019 onwards. I'm guessing it would make the current scandals seem like childs play.

Report Add Reply

