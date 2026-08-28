Health Canada spent $100,000 on survey to find opening a window top choice for fresh indoor air

Health Canada spent nearly $100,000 on a nationwide survey that found the most common step Canadians take to improve indoor air quality is simply opening a window.The department paid Toronto-based Environics Research $99,927 for the survey, which questioned 2,022 Canadians about air quality in their homes and what they do to improve it.“Despite widespread recognition that indoor air quality affects health, relatively few people in Canada have taken action to address indoor air quality,” said the report, Evaluation Of Air Quality Program Outreach And Engagement.Blacklock's Reporter said just 36% of respondents said they had taken steps to improve indoor air quality because of health concerns.Asked to rate the air quality in their homes, 79% described it as either “excellent” or “good.”Respondents identified tobacco smoke, cooking smells and pet dander among the major causes of poor indoor air quality.When Canadians who had taken action were asked what they did to improve the air, 64% said they opened a window.Another 51% said they cleaned their furnace filter, 34% cleaned air ducts and 18% said they smoked cigarettes outside.“The most common actions include opening windows when outdoor air quality is good, using bathroom or kitchen fans, minimizing dust or cleaning or changing filters,” said the report..Researchers said many Canadians who described their indoor air quality as only fair or poor had still done nothing about it.“Among those who have not acted despite experiencing only fair to poor indoor air quality in their home, the main reasons are simply not having thought about it,” said the report.Pollsters found Canadians generally understand that indoor air quality can affect their health but don't necessarily believe the air inside their own homes poses a significant threat.“There continues to be broad recognition that indoor air quality affects health,” said the report.“Few people in Canada see indoor air quality as a personal risk,” researchers added. “Most continue to rate the air quality in their home positively.”Poor ventilation was the issue respondents most frequently identified as a cause of bad indoor air.“Mentions of dirty ducts, vents or furnace filters and outdoor air pollution as a cause have both increased,” said the report.Health Canada also promotes its Air Quality Health Index, which provides information about outdoor air pollution, including conditions caused by wildfire smoke, pollen and industrial emissions.The department said one objective of the program is persuading Canadians to change their behaviour when outdoor air quality deteriorates.“For indoor air quality, Health Canada develops guidance materials that seek to have people in Canada adapt behaviour to improve the air quality within their homes,” said the report.Researchers said public awareness surrounding outdoor air pollution appears to have increased as Canadians experience more wildfire smoke.“Messaging about the health risks of poor outdoor air quality is getting through to many people in Canada, likely due to increased experiences of wildfire smoke,” said the report.