News

Health Canada study found 'strong evidence' fluoridated water could lower children's IQ

A study commissioned by Health Canada last year but only released recently and independently, found strong evidence to connect water fluoridation with fluorosis and reduction in IQ scores in children, moderate evidence for thyroid dysfunction, weak evidence for kidney dysfunction, and limited evidence for sex hormone disruptions.
A study commissioned by Health Canada last year but only released recently and independently, found strong evidence to connect water fluoridation with fluorosis and reduction in IQ scores in children, moderate evidence for thyroid dysfunction, weak evidence for kidney dysfunction, and limited evidence for sex hormone disruptions.WS file photo
Loading content, please wait...
Fluoridation
Fluoride

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news