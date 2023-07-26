COVID antibodies

Antibodies and COVID-19 

 Courtesy CDC

The department of Health says that COVID-19 might have started due to a “laboratory incident,” but the exact cause has not been proven.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the acknowledgment happened three years after former Health Minister Patricia Hajdu made fun of “conspiracy theories” about the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(8) comments

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

I am so glad I now have permission from the government to think for myself. Wondeful news.

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

Let's see how long the gov't takes to tell us that the kill jabs were created by the US dod. Oodles of documentation on that, easy to find on Substack where writers gather who are fed up with being censored. Look for Sasha Latypova. Some people still don't know that the only place to find the truth of conspiracies, is with the truth digging conspiracy theorists. Our education system was to weak to fight the controllers. Helena Guenther

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

This liberal government is like watching a lame horse always last crossing the finishing line days behind the others

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

These Liberal bureaucrats couldn’t see the evidence under their noses so dismissed the Wuhan lab leak as a conspiracy theory. They are finally mired so deep in the evidence that they have to acknowledge it. More government incompetence.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

For a while now, they are OK in saying the Virus started in China. However, they won’t talk about the 20 labs the USA was also funding in Ukraine. Also, they won’t talk about the security breach at our Canadian lab in Winnipeg. I suspect this virus story is way more involved that we have been told.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

1215 days late and a trillion or two dollars short.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Very well said. Any self-thinking person knew this well over 3 years ago. But the media and even government and government agencies lied. When are people going to get tired of being lied to?

Report Add Reply
LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

[thumbup] But will they ever admit that the fringe minority was correct on so many counts? Somehow I still don't feel justified.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.