Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The department of Health says that COVID-19 might have started due to a “laboratory incident,” but the exact cause has not been proven.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the acknowledgment happened three years after former Health Minister Patricia Hajdu made fun of “conspiracy theories” about the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
“To address the lab hypothesis, it is important to have access to all data and consider scientific best practice,” said a June 19 departmental briefing note.
“The precise origin of COVID-19 remains unknown.”
China stated that the coronavirus started when humans came into contact with infected animals at Wuhan's Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market.
“Plausible options include a domestic animal, a wild animal or a domesticated wild animal,” said the note Origin of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
However, for the first time, the Health department recognized other possibilities that China had dismissed, including the chance of a leak from the Wuhan Institute due to a “laboratory incident.”
“There are currently four hypotheses regarding the pathway of emergence including direct zoonotic transmission or a spillover event, introduction through an intermediate host followed by zoonotic transmission or spillover, introduction through the food chain or introduction through a laboratory incident,” said the note.
“Canada is supportive of all efforts that will contribute to a clear understanding of the origins of the virus. This work must continue to follow the facts, be independent and transparent and be free from politicization or interference.”
Three years ago, the Health department made fun of any doubts that China might be hiding information about COVID-19.
“We have to work collectively as a world to defeat this virus,” then-Health Minister Hadju told reporters on April 2, 2020.
“Do we trust China to provide accurate information?” asked a reporter.
“Your question is feeding into the conspiracy theories that many people have been perpetuating on the internet,” replied Hajdu.
“It’s important to remember there is no way to beat a global pandemic if we’re not willing to work together as a globe.”
In the first months of the pandemic, the Public Health Agency of Canada included official information from China in its technical updates.
“There is no indication the data that came out of China in terms of their infection rate and their death rate was falsified in any way,” said Minister Hajdu.
On June 4, 2020, the Agency finally removed all the official numbers from China from its public database.
“We can confirm China was removed from the global comparison graph as we were comparing Canada with other selected countries that continue to report new cases,” said David Wolkowski, spokesperson for the department.
During that time, China reported 4,645 deaths, about the same number of people who typically die from the flu in Canada during the winter.
China, in its latest submission to the World Health Organization, claimed to have 121,536 COVID-19 deaths, almost the same number as Spain (121,852 deaths) and fewer than the United States (1,127,152 deaths), India (531,915), Russia (399,772), the United Kingdom (228,144), Germany (174,979) or Iran (146,303).
I am so glad I now have permission from the government to think for myself. Wondeful news.
Let's see how long the gov't takes to tell us that the kill jabs were created by the US dod. Oodles of documentation on that, easy to find on Substack where writers gather who are fed up with being censored. Look for Sasha Latypova. Some people still don't know that the only place to find the truth of conspiracies, is with the truth digging conspiracy theorists. Our education system was to weak to fight the controllers. Helena Guenther
This liberal government is like watching a lame horse always last crossing the finishing line days behind the others
These Liberal bureaucrats couldn’t see the evidence under their noses so dismissed the Wuhan lab leak as a conspiracy theory. They are finally mired so deep in the evidence that they have to acknowledge it. More government incompetence.
For a while now, they are OK in saying the Virus started in China. However, they won’t talk about the 20 labs the USA was also funding in Ukraine. Also, they won’t talk about the security breach at our Canadian lab in Winnipeg. I suspect this virus story is way more involved that we have been told.
1215 days late and a trillion or two dollars short.
Very well said. Any self-thinking person knew this well over 3 years ago. But the media and even government and government agencies lied. When are people going to get tired of being lied to?
[thumbup] But will they ever admit that the fringe minority was correct on so many counts? Somehow I still don't feel justified.
