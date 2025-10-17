Health minister announces interprovincial discussions to improve health care system

Canada's Minister of Health, Marjorie Michel, together with her fellow provincial and territorial health ministers, announced discussions are underway to improve Canada's health care system.

In Calgary on Friday, Minister Michel stated, amongst the myriad of goals were: "Making Canada more attractive and competitive for investment in new medicines and digital health innovations."

"This is why we are modernizing regulations, cutting unnecessary red tape, improving transparency and speeding up drug approval."

"We are also working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and the Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) to reduce the administrative burden on farmers."