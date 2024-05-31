Health minister confirms feds ‘moving forward’ on flavoured vape ban despite pushback

Health Minister Mark Holland confirmed Thursday on “World Vape Day” the federal government is “moving forward” on a policy banning flavoured vaping and “all nicotine replacement products.”Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, PEI, Quebec, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut each already have a provincial ban on flavoured vaping products. Industry groups have warned these policies could drive the illegal trade market. Cabinet approved the ban on flavoured vaping products June 19, 2021, according to Vaping360. Health Canada at the time published a report in the Canadian Gazette indicating the Trudeau Liberals planned to have it in place within six months of that date, after public consultation. Speaking to reporters Holland said as pertains flavoured vaping particularly, through “powers extended” to him under the Budget Implementation Act, parliament is currently reviewing the bill. "Yeah sure. As soon as I have the powers under the budget implementation act, I want to act immediately. Thanks everybody," he said.”On a ban on flavours, there are powers that are extended to me in the budget implementation act, which is moving through parliament, which will give me those powers as a matter of right.”“As soon as I have the powers under the budget implementation act, I want to act immediately.”The health minister argues flavoured vaping options make the product more attractive to young people, and measures should be put in place to deter minors from vaping. He believes once someone is “hooked on nicotine, it is incredibly difficult” to quit because their “reward system (is) weaponized” against them. “I think it is exceptionally important that we shut down the flavours that are attracting youth to these products. I am deeply concerned, as I have been right from the onset of vaping. That these products are being used as a new vector to addict kids who aren’t having any exposure to nicotine.”When asked how flavoured vaping products are any different from fruit-flavoured vodka or cannabis, Holland replied it was the nicotine factor. “Nicotine is a wickedly addictive substance,” he said, adding vaping products are a novelty as they haven’t existed on the market for very long. Holland also reasoned vaping was initially designed to help people quit smoking tobacco, based on his first-hand experience as chief of Heart & Strokes Ontario “when vaping began to take off.”“I said at the time, that this is not a cessation tool, I mean it can be. But it also can be a new delivery mechanism for nicotine,” Holland told reporters. “This was an entirely new vector, it did not even exist as a product, and they were bringing it to market. They claimed that it was for the purpose of cessation, and yet the marketing and the flavours addicted all kinds of kids.” Between “huge cohorts” of children becoming addicted to vaping and the “disastrous health effects,” the minister believes “these products were being used in ways they weren’t intended to be used.”“Now at sports games, we see kids with these under their tongues. As a product they have never been exposed to before. These are kids that have no intersection with nicotine, now getting addicted to a deadly drug.”“Its disgusting, its repugnant, that these companies would do that. And so, its essential that we have the power to be able to act as rapidly as they act. As soon as they find a loophole, we have to be able to close it. And we have to make sure that they don’t have flavours that entice kids to get to this extremely addictive drug.“And it becomes devastatingly difficult to come off and if you don’t it is disastrous for your health.”Maria Papaioannoy, of Rights 4 Vapers, said at a press conference Thursday that earlier in 2024 Health Canada alerted the organization the 2021 regulation was going to be pushed through, despite 21,000 Canadians “saying no to a flavour ban” petition.Since then 36,000 Canadians have sent letters to their MPs voicing concern over the “consequences” of the ban. She pointed to what happened after the flavour ban was put into effect in Quebec. “Black markets will increase. Access to vaping products will be easier, especially for the youth of our country,” said Papaioannoy.Noting the reason they want to put in place a flavour ban is to make it inaccessible to minors, “yet how will they be able to keep it out of the hands of minors in a black market, unregulated market.”“I think that this flavour ban is performative. I think they need to take a moment and pause, and see how we can properly regulate this product in our country.”Dr. Douglas Elliot, a human rights lawyer who spoke after the Rights 4 Vapers group, said based on his research he is doubtful the ban would keep kids from using nicotine products. Since the ban in Nova Scotia, “cigarette sales went up. Significantly,” said Elliot. “Governments should be making their policy choices based on scientific evidence. Not on fear. Not on hype. But on scientific evidence. And there is absolutely no scientific evidence that banning flavours is going to lead to a reduction in smoking. In fact, all the evidence is exactly the opposite. That when you ban flavours, more people smoke. And that includes kids," he said.“So it is a nonsensical approach. Just because people are well-intentioned doesn't mean its a good idea.”“The best way to get Canadians to stop smoking is to promote vaping. And the best way to keep kids away from vaping products is a well-regulated, lawful industry, and not having these products forced on the black market.”